Malaysia seeks stricter sharia laws for 'promoting LGBT lifestyle'

A Malaysian government task force on Friday proposed amendments to sharia law that would allow action to be taken against social media users for insulting Islam and "promoting the LGBT lifestyle."

Sodomy and same-sex acts are illegal under Islamic law in Muslim-majority Malaysia, although convictions are rare.

The amendments to sharia criminal laws were proposed in response to social media posts celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community as part of Pride Month in June, said Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, deputy minister in charge of religious affairs, in a statement.

"We have found that certain parties uploaded statuses and graphics that insulted Islam on social media in their efforts to promote the LGBT lifestyle," he said

Malaysia is home to 32 million people, where ethnic Malay Muslims make up more than 60% of the population.

