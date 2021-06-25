Journalist tells viewers on live TV that he hasn't been paid

(CNN) A TV journalist alleged that he and his colleagues had not been paid by their network employers -- live on air.

Kalimina Kabinda interrupted his news broadcast on Zambia's KBN TV on June 19 to say, "away from the news, ladies and gentlemen, we are human beings. We have to get paid."

"Unfortunately, on KBN we haven't been paid," he said, adding that his colleagues were also due payment: "Everyone else haven't been paid, including myself. We have to get paid."

Kabinda posted a clip of the broadcast on Facebook , writing in the caption: "Yes I did that on live TV, just because most journalists are scared to speak out doesn't mean journalists shouldn't speak out."

In a statement on the station's Facebook page, KBN's CEO, Kennedy Mambwe, criticized Kabinda's comments, alleging the journalist was intoxicated at the time of broadcast -- though he did not address allegations that staff had not been paid.

