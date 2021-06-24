'Polar dinosaurs' may have given birth in the Arctic over 70 million years ago, study finds

(CNN) Dinosaurs may have given birth and lived year-round in the Artic, a new study revealed.

Researchers found fossil evidence of at least seven species of dinosaurs reproducing at the Prince Creek Formation in northern Alaska.

While the scientists didn't find nests or eggshells, they did find dinosaur embryos and just-hatched babies, which could give even greater insight into these animals, said study author Patrick Druckenmiller, professor of geology and director of the University of Alaska Museum of the North.

"Dinosaur eggshell is nice, but you can't often tell very precisely who laid the eggs," he said. With bones and teeth, researchers can use them to identify the genus or species of an animal, he added.

It's unlikely the dinosaurs gave birth and then migrated to warmer climates because the small babies wouldn't have been able to make "a long trek before the onset of a long, dark, cold winter," he said.

Read More