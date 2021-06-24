America's pastime has a new ritual: Frisking pitchers for sticky stuff

(CNN) As New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill walked off the mound after his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday night, the home faithful got to their feet and heartily applauded the 25-year-old.

But those cheers soured when Megill was forced to make a pit stop. The home plate umpire approached Megill and asked him to hand over his glove and hat and unbuckle his belt.

"Talk about a buzz kill," Mets announcer Gary Cohen said , as the cheers turned to boos. "I mean, he's getting this great ovation walking off and they're gonna do a strip search? C'mon."

The search was all part of baseball's new crackdown on "sticky stuff" -- unapproved foreign substances that some pitchers have sneakily used to better grip the ball. Starting Monday, MLB directed its umpires to begin checking a pitcher's hat, glove and belt at random points in the game to make sure that the sticky stuff isn't being used.

The crackdown has only been in place for a few days now, and no pitchers have been caught. Still, several pitchers have already become visibly peeved by the frisks.

