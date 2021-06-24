This is what we know about those missing in the Miami condo collapse

(CNN) At least 99 people were unaccounted for after part of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed early Thursday, authorities said.

Search and rescue teams have been feverishly scouring the site near Miami since shortly after 55 of the building's 136 units fell at about 1:30 a.m.

Some of those missing may not have been at home; those who were may not have survived the collapse, which left just rubble and dust.

Here's what we know about the missing.

Family of Paraguay's first lady

Read More