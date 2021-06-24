Turmoil erupts in school district after claims that critical race theory and transgender policy are being pushed

(CNN) A Virginia school district is under fire after chaos erupted during public comment at a school board meeting earlier this week over a proposed transgender policy and claims that critical race theory is being taught in the classroom.

The turmoil ended with one person being arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and another was cited for trespassing.

The Loudoun County Public Schools meeting, which included an agenda item to discuss a new transgender policy, attracted a large crowd of parents and community members who chanted "shame on you" and protested throughout the meeting.

School officials say 251 people had signed up for public comment.

Jon Tigges is detained following a controversial Loudoun County School Board meeting in Ashburn, Virginia on Tuesday.

While critical race theory was not on the agenda, parents and community members accused the school district of requiring teachers to take a diversity training that discusses the concept and then teaching it to students. They also criticized the school board for proposing a policy that would allow gender-expansive or transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns and use the restroom that corresponds with their asserted gender identity.