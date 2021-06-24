

Rescue after a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday, June 24. MiamiDadeFire/Twitter This photo was tweeted by Miami-Dade FireRescue after a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday, June 24. In pictures: Residential building partially collapses near Miami



A 12-story residential building partially collapsed Thursday in the South Florida community of Surfside, killing at least one person and sparking an intense search-and-rescue effort. Dozens of people are still unaccounted for.

Since early Thursday morning, first responders have been working at the scene at Champlain Towers South, a few miles north of Miami Beach. A side of the building has fallen, leaving huge piles of rubble.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said local and state officials are hoping for additional rescues but "we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing."

The building was undergoing roof work, but it's unknown whether this was a factor in the collapse, Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett said.

"This is a horrific catastrophe. In the United States, buildings just don't fall down," Burkett said.