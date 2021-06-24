This photo was tweeted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue after a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on June 24.
MiamiDadeFire/Twitter

In pictures: Residential building partially collapses near Miami

Updated 2:55 AM ET, Fri June 25, 2021

MiamiDadeFire/Twitter

A 12-story residential building partially collapsed Thursday in the South Florida community of Surfside, killing at least one person and sparking an intense search-and-rescue effort. As of Thursday evening, nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for.

Since early Thursday morning, first responders have been working at the scene at Champlain Towers South, a few miles north of Miami Beach. A side of the building has fallen, leaving huge piles of rubble.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said local and state officials are hoping for additional rescues but "we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing."

The building was undergoing roof work, but it's unknown whether this was a factor in the collapse, Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett said.

"This is a horrific catastrophe. In the United States, buildings just don't fall down," Burkett said.

Search and Rescue personnel work at a partial collapse building in Surfside on June 24.
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images
Workers use a lift to investigate balconies in the still-standing portion of the building adjacent to where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Yube Pettingill reacts while talking to the media as two of her family members are still missing after the partial collapse of the condo building.
JLNphotography/Sipa USA/AP
Displaced residents being taken to nearby hotel after the partial collapse of the complex in Surfside.
JLN Photography/Shutterstock/
The partial collapse left huge piles of rubble and materials dangling from what remained of the structure.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Firefighters use a ladder hose as smoke comes out of the rubble on June 24.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at center in the red tie, arrives to speak to the media on Thursday. "We still have hope to be able to identify additional survivors," DeSantis told reporters near the scene. "The state of Florida, we're offering any assistance that we can."
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Debris dangles from the building on June 24.
David Santiago/Miami Herald/AP
People hug at a family reunification center where evacuees were staying in Surfside on June 24.
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/SplashNews/Newscom
Jennifer Carr sits with her daughter as they and other evacuees wait for news at the family reunification center in Surfside.
Lynne Sladky/AP