A Florida county is in lockdown as a manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot a Daytona Beach officer

(CNN) A manhunt is underway after a police officer was shot Wednesday in Daytona Beach, Florida, authorities said.

"A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot one of our officers in the head earlier this evening," the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a tweet , which included an edited short video of the encounter.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said in a news conference that the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. as an officer was conducting what he described as a "proactive patrol."

"Upon arrival, he contacted a coward that was sitting inside a 2016 Honda vehicle with a California tag on it. As he was escorting him out of the car, at some point the suspect turns and shoots my officer one time in the head," Young said.

The officer is currently at a local hospital "in grave condition," Young said.

Read More