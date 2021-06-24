A multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

(CNN) Authorities in South Florida were responding early Thursday to a "partial building collapse," the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

"#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue." the agency said in a tweet

In a separate news release, it said more than 80 rescue units were at the location, including Technical Rescue Teams, along with assistance from municipal fire departments.

CNN has reached out to Miami Beach Fire Rescue and the Miami Beach Mayor's office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.