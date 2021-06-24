(CNN) Trae Young scored a career playoff high 48 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in the opening game of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.

The tight game swung in Atlanta's favor when Clint Capela put his team ahead with 29.8 seconds left to play, before four free throws from Young inflicted a first home playoff loss on the Bucks this season.

It's also the first time the Hawks have won a Conference Finals game since moving to Atlanta in 1968.

Young's 48 points -- two shy of his career high -- are the the most in a playoff game by a Hawks player since 1988. He also recorded seven rebounds and 11 assists.

