Most Americans can and will get vaccinated. Full stop.

The stragglers will be key to stopping Covid, however, and what exactly the government can do to encourage and cajole anti-vax Americans is coming soon.

The overall numbers aren’t perfect, but they are very good. While the US will miss President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of eligible Americans being vaccinated by July 4, most of the country has bought into the vaccine.

More than 87% of Americans over 65 have started the process and 77% are fully vaccinated.

More than 65% of the Americans over 18 have started the process and 56% are fully vaccinated.

More than 62% of the population over 12 have started the process.

More than half the total population (53.7%) has started the process and 45.6% is fully vaccinated.

There are anomalies among states (states with lower vaccination rates tend to be more Republican) and within states. But other countries couldn’t dream of those numbers.

The question is when will enough get vaccinated to protect the country.

And that will take some pushing and prodding, particularly with younger Americans.

I read one CNN report that quoted Lori Tremmel Freeman, the CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, about the difficulty of getting young people in particular to get the shot.

“The trouble is they feel like they are invincible and that makes them a tough group to reach,” she said. The next line of the story is that she hasn’t been able to get her own children vaccinated.

“I’m still working on them and I shame them every day,” she jokes.

If you isolate to just Americans under 30 and assume recent vaccination rates, only 57.5% of people under the age of 30 will have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of August, according to one projection.

Carrots to get vaccines. We’re all familiar with the freebies, the raffles, the lotteries and the other come-ons the government and companies have hatched to get the disinterested and the disaffected to roll up their sleeves.

Things are starting to get more direct. As in, if you don’t get the vaccine, you can’t study or work here.

Sticks for the unvaccinated. As one CNN report suggests, “What ultimately may speed efforts with this age group is college. More than 500 universities and colleges are requiring students to get the Covid-19 vaccine before they come back to class, according to a tally kept by The Chronicle of Higher Education.”