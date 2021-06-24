Jerusalem (CNN) A well-known Palestinian critic of the Palestinian Authority (PA) has died in police custody in Hebron, sparking angry condemnation from leading figures in the West Bank and beyond.

The family of Nizar Banat said 20 armed Palestinian soldiers stormed the family home in Hebron at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, "brutally beating him and arresting him."

In a statement, the PA governor of Hebron confirmed Banat had died during an operation to arrest him. "During the arrest his health deteriorated, and he was immediately taken to Hebron hospital and after doctors checked on him, it appeared the citizen was already dead," Jibrin Al Bakri said.

Banat, 45, a carpenter by trade, had been an outspoken opponent of the PA for many years, accusing it repeatedly of corruption. In his most recent Facebook post he slammed PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh over the botched swap agreement with Israel that would have seen at least one million Pfizer vaccines transferred to the PA.

Last November, Banat spent several days in PA detention after he posted a video on social media expressing sharp criticism of PA leaders. He had been arrested under the PA's cybercrimes law, passed in 2017, which human rights groups say places severe restrictions on freedom of expression online.

