New Delhi Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told leaders from the former state of Jammu and Kashmir that elections would be held there after the region's constituencies were reconfigured, following the revocation of its semi-autonomous statehood, meeting participants said.

The talks on Thursday were the first between Modi and Kashmiri leaders since the government scrapped the Himalayan region's special status in 2019, detaining thousands of people and imposing a months-long lockdown.

The government then split the disputed Muslim-majority region into two federally administrated union territories.

Members of various political parties meet with Indian PM Narendra Modi (center) and Home Minister Amit Shah (center right) in New Delhi on June 24.

Kashmiri leaders have long demanded a restoration of their semi-autonomy and for elections to be held, but India has been working to readjust some assembly and parliamentary constituencies there under a process known as "delimitation."

Modi later took to Twitter to reiterate the line he had taken in the roughly three-hour talks in New Delhi.

Read More