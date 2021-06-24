Referee controversy overshadows Brazil's Copa América win over Colombia

(CNN) Brazil maintained its perfect record at the 2021 Copa América with a 2-1 win over Colombia, but it was a result that was marred by controversy.

And not for the first time in his career, it was Argentina referee Néstor Pitana at the center of it.

After FC Porto forward Luis Díaz had given Colombia a first-half lead with a stunning overhead kick -- by far the best goal of the tournament so far -- Brazil's 78th-minute equalizer came after Neymar's attempted pass hit Pitana's legs.

The referee raised the whistle to his mouth, causing a number of Colombian players to stop, but inexplicably decided to wave play on, allowing Neymar to gather the ball and find Renan Lodi, whose cross was headed home by Roberto Firmino.

