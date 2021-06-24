Greek orthodox priest moved to psychiatric hospital after attacking group of bishops with acid

Athens, Greece (CNN) A 37-year-old priest is in custody in Greece after allegedly launching an acid attack that injured 10 people at a meeting of senior bishops.

He has since been moved to an Athens psychiatric hospital and is under police guard, according to Greek police spokesperson Anna Efthymiou.

Seven senior members of Greece's Orthodox Church and three other people were hospitalized with burns following Wednesday's attack, she added.

The unnamed priest is accused of drug-related offenses and was facing a disciplinary hearing over his alleged behavior, according to multiple reports in Greek media.

A police officer who helped restrain the suspect was slightly injured, as were a lawyer and a presiding clergyman, police said.

Read More