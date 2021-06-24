CNN —

Finding comfortable, seamless (not to mention cute) underwear in your size can be a challenge. That’s why we love size-inclusive brand Parade — the variety of styles, colors and fits means there’s something for everyone, and you don’t have to worry about lines showing through your clothing. When we tried them out, we were super impressed by the breathability of the 85% recycled polyamide fabric and found it very easy to find sizes that truly fit.

Best of all, the brand’s Summer Black Friday sale officially kicks off on Friday and goes through Monday, so you can score Parade’s already affordable intimates for even less. But right now CNN Underscored readers can exclusively start their shopping early: When you use the code CNNUNDERSCORED30, you can take advantage of the 30% off discount on Thursday, June 24, before the sale is open to everyone else.

The 30% off discount applies to all underwear, bralettes and hoodies on the site, plus free shipping (typically, underwear from Parade starts at $8 a pair, while bralettes start at $28). The discount also extends to custom packs you can fill up with your personal favorites.

While there are tons of styles and fits to choose from, here are some of our recommendations:

Triangle Bralette ($22.40, originally $32; yourparade.com)

Parade Triangle Bralette

This classic bralette features adjustable straps and is made with Parade’s own AirBand, so you don’t feel any tugging or digging around your torso throughout the day. Right now it’s available in several neutral and vibrant shades to accommodate any mood.

Universal Brief ($5.60, originally $8; yourparade.com)

Parade Universal Brief

Parade’s Universal Brief is the brand’s staple and great for everyday wear. The fabric is soft and appears seamless under clothes, while the waistline is low-rise and back coverage is more moderate. You can choose from eight bright, summery colors.

The Hoodie ($31.50, originally $45; yourparade.com)

Parade The Hoodie

Parade’s comfort doesn’t stop with its underwear and bralettes; its popular hoodie features a soft cotton blend and fleece interior to keep you warm and cozy — and it’s also included in the sale.

Scoop Bralette ($19.60, originally $28; yourparade.com)

Parade Scoop Bralette

If you’re looking for a sports bra style suited for every day, the Scoop Bralette is a solid choice. This bralette is made with the same AirBand to prevent tugging but adds a bit more coverage and support around the bustline.

Boyshorts ($6.30, originally $9; yourparade.com)

When it comes to the weekend, boyshorts are the perfect choice. The Play style features mesh sides and a high waist, also making them a great choice to wear under dresses.

Universal Hip Huggers ($5.60, originally $8; yourparade.com)

Parade Universal Hip Huggers

For the ultimate “feels like nothing is on” pair of underwear, choose the Hip Huggers. They’re low-rise and mid-coverage while being soft enough to forget you’re wearing them.

