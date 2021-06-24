CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a pair of refurbished AirPods Pro, a discounted Dyson Fan and exclusive savings on Parade underwear. All that and more below.

Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro ($169.99, originally $249.99; bestbuy.com)

Apple Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back to a great price at Best Buy today only. Right now you can score your very own pair of refurbished AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $169.99. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

Parade Parade

Parade’s cute, comfy underwear could be considered a cult favorite — more than 70,000 customers and counting agree that the size-inclusive brand is top-notch. And today only, CNN Underscored readers can shop Parade’s Black Friday in Summer Sale a day before everyone else. Use code CNNUNDERSCORED30 to take 30% off bralettes, underwear or your favorite hoodies, plus free shipping, before the sale opens up to the rest of the world tomorrow.

Refurbished Dyson AM07 Bladeless Tower Fan ($179.99, originally $399.99; woot.com)

Amazon Refurbished Dyson AM07 Bladeless Tower Fan

Just in time for summer’s hottest days, you can add a sleek, powerful refurbished Dyson AM07 Bladeless Tower Fan to your home for just $179.99. This energy-efficient fan is ultra quiet, and it uses Air Multiplier technology to amplify surrounding air for a stream of smooth airflow. Plus, it can be programmed to turn off after preset intervals ranging from 15 minutes to nine hours so you never have to lift a finger.

Refurbished Philips Hue Smart Lights (starting at $19.99; woot.com)

Amazon Refurbished Philips Hue Smart Lights

Light up your home in technicolor with deals on several refurbished Philips Hue products at Woot!. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality multicolor lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house, or just opt for the smart white lights to up the intelligence of your home’s bulbs. You’ll need a Hue Smart Hub to operate the lights — also on sale — or they can also be seamlessly integrated into your existing Hue ecosystem. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Greenworks 12 Amp 20-Inch 3-in-1 Electric Corded Lawn Mower ($99.99, originally $229.99; woot.com)

Amazon Greenworks 12 Amp 20-Inch 3-in-1 Electric Corded Lawn Mower

It’s time to get your yard in its best shape ever for summer days ahead. Luckily, Woot! is marking down a lawn mower from top brand Greenworks for one day only. You’ll spend less than $100 and be set to spend time outside soon.

More deals to shop

When we tested the AirPods Max , we thought the overall quality made it worth the price tag, but today that price has gone down to $489 for select colors on Amazon

The post-Prime Day deals continue with an Eero bundle featuring one router and two extenders, now $195, down from $279.

Macy’s is currently having its biggest furniture sale of the year, with up to 60% off pieces for your bedroom, living room and more.

Women’s apparel from Reebok , including sports bras, leggings and more, is now up to 72% off on Woot!.

Modcloth has just added new styles to its sale selection, and they’re all an extra 40% off with the code SOS40.

Wireless chargers, power banks, car chargers and more are now 15% off at OtterBox

Get yourself some new eyewear for the summer now that all lenses are 30% off at EyeBuyDirect with the code 30LENS.

Spice up your accessories with 20% off sitewide happening right now at Baublebar with the code SUMMER20.

Get an additional 40% off activewear from Carbon38 when you use the code VAULT40.

Having an extra stash of AA batteries will always prove useful, and you can get an Insignia 48-pack now for $10.99 (originally $19.99) at Best Buy

Deals you may have missed

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($169.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at $30 off on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $169.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver or Phantom Violet; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, 8-Quart ($129.95, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

No, you did not miss your chance to get the famous Instant Pot Pro on sale. Right now the pressure cooker, steamer, sous vide, yogurt maker, rice cooker and so much more is on sale for $129.95 while supplies last.

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,298, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony A8H 55-inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $600 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old ones way down. The retailer’s End of Season Sale is on, with over 20,000 clearance items going for up to 70% off. Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Nike, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes, accessories, home items and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to spend your whole weekend scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

Yankee Candles

Yankee Candle Yankee Candle

It’s not summer until you’ve stocked up on scented candles that transport you to the tropics. Luckily, Yankee Candle is hosting its Semi-Annual Clearance Sale right now, featuring up to 60% off beachy scents like Coconut Island, Pineapple Paradise and Golden Sands. Plus, you’ll find large candles for just $15, medium-size tumblers for just $8.50 and even more deals starting at just $1, so you can pick up a candle for every room in your home.

Old Navy

Old Navy Old Navy

Get new fashions for a new season with up to 50% off storewide at Old Navy. Styles for the whole family are as low as $8, including plenty of florals and pastels that would make for perfect Easter outfits. Plus, you’ll get an additional 25% off your order (including clearance items!) when you shop online through Friday, no promo code necessary.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 50% off, plus an extra 10% off sale items with code EXTRA10, during the End of Season Sale. Favorites for men, women and kids like Ultraboost 6.0 DNA X Parley Shoes, the Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress, Ultraboost 21 Shoes and more are marked down through June 22 to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start summer off with a new mattress. Casper is offering 15% off mattresses (10% off the Element) and 10% off everything else with code JULY21, plus you can also save up to 20% on bundles with code JULY21-BUNDLE. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by March 21.

Maytag M400 Steam Iron ($39.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Maytag M400 Steam Iron

Go full steam ahead with our pick for best steam iron, the Maytag M400, now down to the lowest price we’ve seen this year. It’s ultra light at just 3.3 pounds, and we found that it heats up in a lightning-fast 39 seconds, making it adept at straightening out any creases and wrinkles in its path. Read more about how it nabbed our top iron spot in our in-depth test here.

2021 Apple iMac ($1,249.99, originally $1,299.99; amazon.com)

2021 Apple iMac

In case you hadn’t yet heard, Apple’s newest iMac has dropped to $1,249.99 on Amazon in the blue and silver base model — the lowest price we’ve seen for this recently released model on the site so far. Not only is the 2021 iMac ultra sleek, but it delivers in terms of power, display, webcam and speakers too. Read more of our thoughts on the computer in our full review here, and how it stacks up against a PC here.

Mirror ($1,345, originally $1,495; mirror.co)

Mirror Mirror

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $150 off, plus free shipping and installation — a $400 value — with code FATHERSDAY21. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through June 20.

REI Outlet

REI REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this summer, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off newly marked-down gear in its outlet, so you can save on all the gear you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: Save on a range of Osprey backpacks and luggage, Merrell hiking boots and a range of jackets — just to name a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Kate Spade

Kate Spade Kate Spade

A new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest Surprise Sale. Right now select styles at the retailer are up to 75% off for a limited time, plus you can save on bundled bags and wallets or jewelry pairings with code MAKEITTWO. It’s the perfect opportunity to gift yourself a new look for the next time you step outside.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano ($99, originally $129; amazon.com)

Amazon Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano

If you have yet to try your hand at sous vide, today’s your chance to get in on the cooking trend. An Anova Precision Cooker Nano is on sale for $99 at Amazon. For the unindoctrinated, this cooker circulates water at the exact temperature needed for perfectly cooked meals, plus it boasts fast heat-up times and Wi-Fi connection so you can set the timer and temperature with the associated app, all in a small, durable body.

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

It may be mid-June, but Overstock is already ready for the Fourth of July. The retailer’s July Fourth blowout runs through the upcoming holiday and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Columbia

Columbia

Summer weather has officially arrived, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Gear Up Sale. More than 2,000 items are marked down, including shorts, tees, hiking boots, hats and light jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.