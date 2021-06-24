CNN —

We don’t know about you, but these days we keep catching ourselves in the middle of a daydream. The location changes: One day we’re lounging oceanside beside palm trees, the next we’re deep within a dense forest, the next we’re being splashed by the pool and the next we’re soaking up sun at the park. But no matter where our dreaming takes us, one thing stays the same: There’s always a hammock.

We’ve rounded up some top-rated hammock styles — from super lightweight and perfect for backpackers and campers to hammock chairs ideal for patio lounging to versions that come with their own steel stands. Grab the SPF, your favorite sunglasses, that book you’ve been dying to read and a tall, cold drink (preferably accented with a tiny umbrella). It’s hammock time.

Hammocks with stands

Arlmont & Co. Cambria Spreader Bar Hammock With Stand ($167.99; wayfair.com)

With nearly 2,000 rave reviews, this cheery striped hammock brings resort life to your patio or backyard. Complete with a freestanding steel frame, a woven rope hammock that can hold up to 275 pounds, hardwood spreaders to offer support and a striped cover with a built-in pillow, it practically screams “hey, it’s vacation time!”

Tropic Island Hammock/Stand Combo ($200; target.com)

Whether you’re taking some much-earned PTO, unwinding on the weekend or just looking for a place to chill after the workday is over, this pretty blue and white, fade-resistant hammock is just the spot to do it. Including a galvanized steel stand, hammock and hanging hardware, it also comes with a one-year warranty.

Arlmont & Co. Hammons Quilted Double Hammock With Stand ($246.99, originally $317.25; wayfair.com)

Up your hammock game with this comfy quilted version that comes with a matching pillow for even better relaxation. You’ll get a steel stand, making it easy to set up in the yard and a UV- and weather-resistant hammock and pillow, along with hanging chains and S-hooks. It comes in brown, green and red.

Lazy Daze Hammocks Brazilian-Style Double Hammock With Stand ($85.99; amazon.com)

At less than $100, this highly rated hammock scores rave reviews for its easy assembly, comfiness, large size and value. Able to hold up to 450 pounds, it easily holds two and includes a canvas hammock, steel stand, detachable stuffed pillow and portable carrying case.

Sunnydaze Striped Rope Hammock With Stand ($155.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Cuddle up with your sweetie in this roomy hammock built to seat two. Handsome in green and white stripes, it comes with a rope hammock, pillow and stand and holds up to 275 pounds. Reviewers praise it for its comfort, easy assembly and good quality.

Arlmont & Co. Zadie Portable Folding Steel-Frame Camping Hammock With Stand ($169.99; wayfair.com)

For a durable option, consider this cotton-polyester hammock, which also comes with its own steel base. Great for camping but also for just plopping in your backyard or patio, it comes in either black or red and can hold up to 264 pounds.

Best Choice Products Hammock Bed With Stand ($109.99; target.com)

Even an inflatable kiddie pool deserves some lounge furniture, and we can’t think of a better option than this water-resistant polyester hammock that comes with not only a steel frame and anti-skid feet but a padded detachable pillow and storage pouch to hold your poolside essentials.

Vivere Combo Sunbrella Hammock With Steel Stand ($222.99; homedepot.com)

If lazing in the sun is your idea of paradise, you’ll want to consider bringing this double hammock along for the ride. Big enough for you and a pal, it comes with a heavy-duty steel stand; Sunbrella fabric made to resist stains, fading and mildew; adjustable hammock hooks; and a carry bag so you can bring it with you wherever you go. All together now: aaaaahhh.

Fufu & Gaga Camping Hammock With Folding Stand ($84.59; lowes.com)

Whether you’re an avid camper or just tight on space, this hammock will ensure chillaxing time is close at hand no matter where life takes you. Including a steel stand that folds down for carrying or easy storage, a nylon striped hammock and an anti-skid design, it’s the perfect splurge for a post-hike nap, don’t you think?

Best Choice Products 2-Person Hammock Bed With Stand ($84.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Highly rated with more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon, this Brazilian-style hammock features gathered ends (made to distribute weight in the middle) that leave you swathed in a gentle cocoon. Designed to fit two (it holds up to 450 pounds), it comes with a tempered steel frame that can be folded down to fit into the included carrying case. Picnics in the park, camping trips and visits to the lake just got a whole lot cozier.

Vivere Mesh Double Hammock and Stand ($129.97; target.com)

Just the thing for relaxation on the go, this super-lightweight hammock and stand combo features a mesh hammock big enough to hold two, a 9-foot stand, adjustable hammock hooks and a carry bag. In other words, everything you need to usher in those good vacation vibes.

Hammock chairs

Bay Isle Home Plummer Chair Hammock (starting at $73.99, originally $94.43; wayfair.com)

You can already imagine this on your patio, can’t you? Available in lots of lovely colors (we love the light brown and sky blue), this crocheted polyester hammock can hold up to 300 pounds.

Costway Freestanding Hanging Swing Chair Hammock With Stand ($232.99; homedepot.com)

One look at this poppy orange hammock chair and it’s easy to see why it’s a bestseller. Complete with a stainless steel frame, anti-slip feet, sun-shade canopy and armrests, plus a soft cushion and pillow, we can’t imagine a much more comfy spot than this.

Y-Stop Hammock Chair ($51.99; amazon.com)

Curl up with the latest beach read in this soft, oversized hammock swing chair that comes with a side pocket to hold your book, magazine, phone and more. Built to hold up to 330 pounds, it comes with two cushions, a hardwood spreader, hanging rope, hook and carry bag.

Iddings Kids’ Hanging Pod Hammock Swing Chair ($65; wayfair.com)

Don’t leave the kiddos out of the hammock fun. This sweet pod-style canvas hammock chair is perfect for encouraging reading in the playroom or outdoors, and gets great reviews for its comfy inflatable cushion, industrial-strength carbine and easy installation. Just don’t be surprised if your little one curls up in there for hours. You’re welcome.

Sunnydaze Decor Fabric Hammock Chair ($72.95; lowes.com)

Lightweight and easy to hang, this super-comfy hammock chair will be the most popular seat on your patio or around your campfire. Durable and weather-resistant, it comes with a padded headrest, attached footrest, armrests and even a drink holder. Oh, and the attached pouch? Perfect for holding your phone, book or iPad.

Sunnydaze Beach Oasis Hammock Chair Swing and Stand ($149.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Love the idea of a hammock but not sure you’ve got the room? This space-saving chair version comes with its own double A-frame stand and colorful striped hammock that holds up to 330 pounds. It may earn a permanent spot on your patio — except, of course, for the weekends you take it camping.

Tree Hammocks

Sierra Designs Double Lightweight Hammock ($23.99, originally $39.99; target.com)

Heading to a park for some outdoor relaxation? This lightweight nylon number packs down into a small stuff sack so it’s easy to toss in your bicycle basket or backpack. It gets a 5-star rating for its ease of setup and holds up to 400 pounds, so feel free to bring your significant other or kid along for the ride. Tree saver straps and carabiners included.

Kammok Roo Double Hammock ($79; kammok.com)

It doesn’t matter if you’re chilling in your backyard or heading to a nearby park, hiking trail or other outdoor location. This highly rated hammock gets rave reviews for its durable silky and fade-resistant nylon, fast-drying fabric and easy-to-attach carabiners.

It also holds two people (up to 500 pounds), comes in nine colors, has a UV inhibitor treatment and a lifetime warranty. Oh, and it stuffs down into a carrying sack that weighs just 18 ounces. A single version is also available.

Eno SingleNest Hammock ($49.95; rei.com)

If you’re looking for a lightweight hammock that packs down for easy storage and portability, try this high-rated comfy nylon hammock that weighs just over 1 pound but can hold up to 400 pounds. It comes with an attached stuff sack and carabiners, but the straps are sold separately.

Kammok Mantis All-in-One Hammock Tent ($191.20, originally $239; kammok.com)

Ready to up your camping game? Pick up this hammock tent that packs down smaller than a sleeping bag at less than 3 pounds, sleeps one off the ground and includes a mesh canopy to keep bugs out. In addition to its silky fabric, it has pockets to store your essentials, a rainfly that can be rolled back to reveal a “stargazer” panel and a lifetime warranty. Perfect for your next trip, but why wait? You’ll find us hanging out in this dream tent in the backyard now.

Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip Hammock ($159.95; rei.com)

Backpackers will love this comfy, asymmetric hammock for its small size (it packs down to a mere 7 inches by 10 inches), mesh protection, a waterproof rainfly that can be tilted, rolled or removed, gear pockets and more. Oh, it also folds into a chair and can be transformed into a ground tent with your hiking poles. Not quite ready to tackle the trails? Set it up in the yard for an urban getaway at home.

Anyoo Garden Hammock With Tree Straps (starting at $27.99; amazon.com)

If there’s a perfect spot in your yard for hanging a hammock, this affordable number will do very nicely. With nearly 9,000 positive reviews on Amazon, it’s noted for being compact, soft, sturdy and easy to hang. Made of durable cotton, it can hold up to 450 pounds and it comes with two carabiners and two nylon straps for hanging. You also get a carry bag, making it easy to take hiking, camping, picnicking and more. And did we mention the price?