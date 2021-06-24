(CNN) A suspected thief was shot dead by police at his home in southwestern China on Wednesday after he repeatedly threatened to detonate explosives during a 16-hour standoff.

The 36-year-old man resisted arrest when officers arrived at his rented apartment in the city of Guang'an, Sichuan province on Tuesday morning, local police said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Holding what appeared to be a remote control, the suspect brought out four devices he claimed were explosives and threatened to set them off. Explosives experts later ruled the devices appeared to be homemade remote-controlled bombs, police said.

The man also claimed there were dozens of kilograms of extra explosives in the apartment, located in a densely populated area crowded with stores and shoppers.

Police immediately evacuated the building's residents, nearby shop owners and passersby, and sealed off the neighborhood.