(CNN) Efforts to save Australia's endangered Tasmanian devil population led to thousands of sea birds being wiped out on an island in the Tasman Sea, according to local environmentalists.

A number of the devils were transplanted to Maria Island off the east coast of Tasmania in 2012 under the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program (STDP) -- a joint initiative by the Australian and Tasmanian governments.

Conservation group BirdLife Tasmania said the most recent government survey found a population of small penguins, of which there used to be 3,000, had since completely disappeared from the island.

The devils faced the threat of extinction due to a deadly facial tumor disease.

A decade ago, the devils -- carnivorous marsupials native to the island state of Tasmania -- faced the threat of extinction from a transmissible and deadly facial tumor disease.

Maria Island was one of several islands chosen to house the "insurance populations," according to BirdLife Tasmania. This helped the population of Tasmanian devils recover, growing from 28 devils between 2012 and 2013 to an estimated 100 in 2016.

