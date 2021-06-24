Taiwan's foreign minister says 'we need to prepare' for military conflict with China

Taipei, Taiwan (CNN) China's escalating military intimidation of Taiwan shows the self-governed island "needs to prepare" for a possible military conflict, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in an exclusive interview with CNN.

His warning came one week after the island reported the largest daily incursion by Chinese military planes into Taiwan's self-declared Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The incursion -- by 28 Chinese warplanes including fighter jets and bombers -- did not violate Taiwanese sovereign airspace or international law, but it was seen as show of strength by China's People's Liberation Army.

"When the Chinese government is saying they would not renounce the use of force, and they conduct "As Taiwan decision makers, we cannot take any chances, we have to be prepared," Wu told CNN in Taipei on Wednesday."When the Chinese government is saying they would not renounce the use of force, and they conduct military exercises around Taiwan , we would rather believe that it is real."

Wu, who has served as minister of foreign affairs since 2018, was accused by Beijing in May of being a "diehard separatist" after remarks he made during a news conference that Taiwan would fight "to the very last day" if attacked by China.

Read More