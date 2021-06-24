Hundreds of unmarked graves discovered at a former residential school in Canada, officials say

(CNN) Hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Canada, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said Wednesday.

The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan will host a news conference Thursday to announce the "horrific and shocking discovery" of the graves, the FSIN said in a statement.

"The number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada," the statement said.

The discovery comes after the remains of 215 children were found in late May buried near the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, Canada. Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors in Canada have called on officials to conduct a thorough investigation of every former residential school in the country after the remains of the children were found.

Meanwhile, local leaders in Saskatchewan are contacting survivors and families to inform them of the remains, FSIN said.

Read More