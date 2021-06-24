Sao Paulo (CNN) Brazil's controversial environment minister, Ricardo Salles, announced Wednesday that he was stepping down from the position amid an investigation into allegations he obstructed a police probe into illegal logging.

Salles' term as minister since 2019 has been marked by high deforestation rates in the Amazon rainforest and a series of investigations into alleged irregularities, which led to mounting public pressure for him to resign.

"I understand that Brazil, throughout this year and the next year, in terms of international insertion and also on the national agenda, needs to have a very strong union of interests, desires and efforts," Salles said in a news conference Wednesday. "And for this to be done as smoothly as possible, I presented my request for resignation to the President, which was granted."

This month, Brazil's Supreme Court opened an inquiry into allegations that Salles obstructed an investigation by federal police into illegal logging in the Amazon. The court order came after the former federal police chief in the Amazonas state, Alexandre Saraiva, filed a lawsuit against Salles alleging he disrupted the investigation that led to the largest seizure of illegal timber in Brazil.

Salles is being investigated for administrative advocacy, hinder of environmental inspection, and hinder of investigation of a criminal offense involving a criminal organization.