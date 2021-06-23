Airstrike kills up to 30 people at market in war-torn Ethiopian region of Tigray

(CNN) An airstrike in Ethiopia's war-torn northern region of Tigray killed as many as 30 people when it hit a market on Tuesday, eyewitnesses have told CNN.

Two injured survivors of the attack in the small town of Togoga detailed the incident to a CNN stringer on the ground after they were brought to hospital in Tigray's capital Mekelle by Red Cross ambulances.

Medical sources told CNN that ambulances were initially able to travel to the scene from Mekelle and brought back five patients on Tuesday afternoon.

However, around ten ambulances were later blocked from leaving to assist the injured as they reached the outskirts of Mekelle, with the military accusing them of going to help the Tigray Defense Forces, the sources said.

Red Cross ambulances waited on stand-by after being denied authorisation to travel to the village of Togoga.

A team of doctors that tried to reach the scene in the evening were shot at by the military, eyewitnesses added.