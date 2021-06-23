(CNN) The vast majority of expectant mongoose moms within a group give birth on the same night. The synchronous arrival of the tiny pups makes it impossible to know whose offspring belongs to which mongoose.

At first glance, it doesn't sound like the best approach to parenting -- but researchers in the United Kingdom say this is a good thing and may even shed light on how the concept of fairness evolved.

The fact that virtually all the mammals give birth at the same time creates what researchers call a "veil of ignorance," and this means that the parents give equal care to all the mongoose pups -- giving a group's communal litter of up to 20 pups -- a better shot at survival.

"In most of the natural world, parents favor their own young," said Harry Marshall, a senior lecturer of zoology at the University of Roehampton, in a news statement.

"However, in banded mongooses, the evolution of remarkable birth synchrony has led to the unusual situation that mothers don't know which pups are their own, and therefore cannot choose to give them extra care."

