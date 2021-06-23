Pacific Northwest expected to endure oppressive heat this weekend amid the West's drought misery

(CNN) Parts of Oregon and Washington state will be under an excessive heat watch this weekend as scorching, possibly record-breaking heat settles into the region.

The excessive heat watch will go into effect Friday afternoon and continue through at least Monday, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

Portions of western Washington will see afternoon highs in the 90s, possibly near 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, the NWS in Seattle said.

Temperatures could creep into the triple-digits in portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, including the Willamette Valley, the Lower Columbia River Valley, and the Columbia River Gorge, the NWS in Portland said.

We've got a potentially record-breaking heat wave on the way this weekend into early next week. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is now in effect beginning Friday on into early next week. The HeatRisk system helps us monitor potential human heat impacts. Learn more https://t.co/UGH89gfYYw pic.twitter.com/EcrinNW5mJ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 22, 2021

"Strong high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring a stretch of unseasonably hot weather to much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon beginning Friday and lasting through at least next Monday," NWS said in a statement. "High temperatures will run 20 to 25 degrees above normal for late June at many locations, putting numerous daily records and perhaps a few monthly high temperature records in jeopardy."