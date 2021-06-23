Incredible before-and-after imagery shows impact of the California drought in one year

(CNN) Remarkable satellite images captured a year apart illustrate the severity of the California drought.

Between June 2020 and June 2021, Angeles National Forest went from green and lush to brown and parched. The water in three reservoirs -- San Gabriel, Morris and Cogswell -- has declined significantly. All of the reservoirs are outlined in brown in the 2021 shot, denoting how much the water level has dropped.

The European Space Agency shared the imagery of the forest, which is just north of the greater Los Angeles area, on its Facebook page earlier this week.

The entire state is in some level of drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. About 33 percent is in "exceptional drought," the most severe category on the scale.

Water emergencies are expected in exceptional drought, along with severe and widespread crop and pasture loss. That's exactly what millions of Californians are experiencing.