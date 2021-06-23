Personal information may have been leaked to the dark web after cyberattack on Tulsa's computer system, officials warn

(CNN) Officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are warning residents their personal information may have been leaked to the dark web following a ransomware attack on the city last month.

The city announced Tuesday that hackers obtained more than 18,000 city files. The leaked files are mostly police citations and internal department files, officials said in a press release

The documents could contain personal information, including a person's name, date of birth, address and driver's license number.

The city asked anyone who filed a police report, received a police citation, made a payment with the city, or shared personal info with the city prior to May to take precautions.

Officials recommended residents monitor financial accounts and credit reports, get credit card companies to issue a fraud alert and change passwords on personal accounts.

Read More