R. Kelly moved to Brooklyn jail ahead of trial, adds new lawyer to team

(CNN) R. Kelly has been moved from a detention center in Chicago to New York where he will likely stay ahead of his August federal trial as he adds another New York-based attorney to his legal team.

Two sources familiar with the matter said Kelly arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, and that he will likely stay there until his federal racketeering trial begins in August.

CNN has reached out to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York and to an attorney for Kelly for comment on the move.

Kelly, a Chicago native, has been held at the MCC Chicago for much of the time since his arrest in 2019 on federal charges involving racketeering, sex trafficking and obstruction. He was indicted in both Illinois and New York.

At a June 17 Curcio hearing in Brooklyn, which is meant to address possible conflicts involving attorneys on a case, US District Judge Ann Donnelly asked for Kelly to be moved to New York so that she can conduct an in-person conflict hearing with him regarding his attorneys, and so that he can meet with his attorneys about the process in person. He has been appearing by video conference for hearings during the pandemic.

