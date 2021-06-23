Nikole Hannah-Jones won't take UNC position without tenure, lawyers say

(CNN) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones won't take a position at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill without tenure, according to a letter from her legal team obtained by NC Policy Watch and confirmed by CNN.

Hannah-Jones had agreed to a five-year contract with the University, but according to the letter to the University, "since signing the fixed-term contract, Ms. Hannah-Jones has come to learn that political interference and influence from a powerful donor contributed to the Board of Trustees' failure to consider her tenure application."

The letter continues, "under these circumstances, any appointment of Ms. Hannah-Jones without tenure is unacceptable."

UNC-Chapel Hill Vice Chancellor of Communications Joel Curran responded to a CNN request for comment with the following statement: "The University has been contacted by attorneys representing Nikole Hannah-Jones. While this remains a confidential personnel matter, as Chancellor Guskiewicz has said publicly, we feel she will add great value to the Carolina campus."

In April, UNC announced that Hannah-Jones would in July join the Hussman School of Journalism and Media as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism.

