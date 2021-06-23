Whoever wins the NBA Finals, it'll be their first championship in at least half a century

(CNN) There are four teams left in the NBA Playoffs. And no matter who wins the title, a city's long-suffering fans will finally get a trophy.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Clippers are facing off against the Phoenix Suns, while the Milwaukee Bucks battle the Atlanta Hawks in the East.

The winner of each series will play in the NBA Finals. And for whichever team ultimately comes out on top, it'll be the franchise's first championship in at least 50 years.

The Clippers

The Clippers, founded as the Buffalo Braves before relocating to California, had never even been to a conference finals in their 51-year history -- let alone the NBA Finals.

