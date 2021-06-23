Kobe Bryant's widow, other families, settle wrongful death suit related to fatal helicopter crash

(CNN) Vanessa Bryant and other families have settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the company that owned and operated the helicopter that crashed last year in Southern California, killing her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter and seven others.

Attorneys for Bryant filed a joint notice of settlement Tuesday in US District Court in Los Angeles.

"Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims," the filing states.

Terms of the settlement, which are confidential, require court approval.

Bryant's attorney declined to comment on the settlement. Island Express Helicopters did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.