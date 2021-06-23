Spring, Texas (CNN) An ultrasound technologist who says she was fired by a Houston hospital because she wouldn't get vaccinated against the coronavirus told CNN on Wednesday, "I don't want to work for people like that. Don't take away my choice."

LaTricia Blank worked at Houston Methodist hospital for eight and a half years. She loved her job, her patients and the people she worked with, she said.

But Houston Methodist on March 31 became the first major health care system in the country to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations. More than 100 employees sued but a judge recently sided with the hospital system . The employees have appealed the judge's decision.

On Tuesday, a hospital spokesperson said 153 employees either resigned during a two-week suspension period that began June 8 or were terminated this week.

Blank said she is not against vaccines, but she said she feels uncomfortable with a vaccine that she thinks went through a rushed process.