Buckingham Palace admits it 'must do more' on diversity in annual report

London (CNN) Buckingham Palace has admitted the royal household is not diverse enough, as it releases its annual financial report.

The Sovereign Grant report disclosed for the first time that the proportion of ethnic minority employees within the royal household is 8.5% -- with a target of 10% by the end of 2022. According to a 2011 census, 14% of the population of England and Wales is non-White. In Scotland, 4% are non-White.

While Harry and Meghan's remarks addressed issues of diversity within the family, the new financial report deals only with royal staff.

As the financial statement was released, a senior palace source highlighted the diversity and inclusion policies, training and programs in place but also acknowledged "we are not where we would like to be."

"The results are not what we would like but we are committed to improving this," the senior palace source said. "Hence we've started to publish for the first time our diversity statistics to ensure that we are both open and transparent about our efforts to improve and we fully expect to be held accountable for the progress that we make."

According to the palace source, the Queen and members of the royal family have "promoted and embraced" the diversity of both the nation and Commonwealth through their royal duties and "we therefore recognize that our own workforce needs to reflect the communities that we serve."

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March sparked a debate about racism at the Palace.

"We have continuous engagement with external advisors, organizations that are at the grassroots level who sit on our steering committee -- people who are able to give us a different voice, a different perspective and we recognize that we must do more."

The annual financial statement does not mention the ongoing