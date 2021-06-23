Deandre Ayton's last-gasp alley-oop hands Phoenix Suns dramatic Game Two win

By Ben Church, CNN

Updated 5:52 AM ET, Wed June 23, 2021

Deandre Ayton celebrate defeating the LA Clippers 104-103 with teammates.
(CNN)Deandre Ayton tipped-in a dramatic last-second pass to give the Phoenix Suns a 104-103 Game Two victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

With just 0.7 seconds left on the clock, Ayton received an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder and finished it off with aplomb.
It means the Suns race into a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals -- despite still missing star guard Chris Paul, after he was placed in the league's health and safety protocol after testing positive for Covid-19 -- as they aim for their first trip to the NBA Finals in 28 years.
    "The celebration was a little shaky because I wasn't too sure what I did," Ayton told reporters after the game.
      "I wasn't sure if it counted, I didn't want to be a blooper, none of that. I just wanted to get to the next play or for the refs to confirm what it is.
        "I was so anxious. I was so stressed. It was a lot."
          Deandre Ayton tips the ball in over Ivica Zubac in the closing moments of Game Two.
          The moment topped off an impressive performance from Ayton, who finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
          Meanwhile, teammate Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points as both sides traded the lead throughout.
          The all important Game Three is set for Los Angeles on Thursday.
          "I thought we played well and we had a chance to win the game," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters after the game.
            "They won on a tip-in and now we have to go home and take care of business. We've been in this position before, even though we hate it.
            "But our guys competed and they made a big play at the end."