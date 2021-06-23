London (CNN) A British police officer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of former professional soccer player Dalian Atkinson, but he was cleared of his murder, a spokesperson for Birmingham Crown Court told CNN on Wednesday.

Atkinson, a former forward for English Premier League football team Aston Villa, went into cardiac arrest after officers used a Taser on him in Telford, central England, in August 2016.

The court heard that Police Constable Benjamin Monk used a Taser on Atkinson for 33 seconds -- more than six times the recommended time -- and kicked him twice while he lay on the ground.

Paramedics were unable to save Atkinson and he died around 90 minutes later.

Police Constable Benjamin Monk was found guilty of manslaughter.

Monk denied any wrongdoing and said he believed there was a danger to life for him and his colleague, the court spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

