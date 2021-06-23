This 'nano factory' fits inside a shipping container

Unilever&#39;s &quot;nano&quot; or &quot;travel &quot; factory is currently parked at its Foods and Refreshment R&amp;D center in Wageningen, Netherlands.
(CNN)When you think of a factory, you might imagine a giant facility with huge chimneys belching steam. But consumer goods giant Unilever has developed a fully functioning production line inside a shipping container.

The company has over 300 factories in 69 countries, but this is its first experiment with what it calls a "nano" or "travel" factory.
Mass production lines allow manufacturers to make large quantities of products but using the same facilities to produce smaller batches of goods -- to test new ideas or to meet seasonal demand -- can be wasteful and inefficient.
    Because of its size, the 40-foot container can be transported by cargo ship or truck to any location, says Unilever. It just needs a source of water and access to electricity to begin production.
      The nano factory is currently in the Netherlands, in the middle of its first trial producing liquid bouillon, a cooked stock packed in a bottle. Unilever says the factory is making around 300 tons of bouillon per eight-hour shift.
        Greater flexibility

        According to Marc Engel, Unilever's chief supply chain officer, the whole manufacturing process happens inside the container, starting with processing the raw ingredients, and including packaging the finished product. As the equipment has been specifically developed for small spaces, he says there are some differences to a standard factory, such as using electricity for heat instead of steam.
          Engel says the nano factory is fully digitized and has sensors that send live production data to a central control room. While some processes are fully automated, he says three on-site operators are required per shift -- two to activate the production and manage the line and one to manage packaging and take away the final product.
          For Engel, one of the most important features of the nano factory is that it's mobile. This allows for greater flexibility to tailor to demand in local markets and to source local ingredients, meaning resources and emissions aren't wasted shipping ingredients and products from faraway, he says.
          Unilever&#39;s nano factory being maneuvered into position in Wageningen, Netherlands.
          "Having the nano factory in a shipping container lets us get our production to where it needs to be," Engel says. "Products can be rolled out faster and scale can be ramped up or down quickly to match consumer trends."

          Scaling up

          The trial of the nano factory started in June, after delays due to Covid-19 restrictions, and will run for the next few weeks, according to Engel.
