Amazon Prime Day is has come and gone, but even if you’re not an Amazon shopper, there are dozens of deals that you can still shop from plenty of other retailers. Many of your favorites were (and still are!) offering steep discounts of their own to compete with Amazon’s big event.

Big retailers like Target, Walmart and Wayfair joined in, as did smaller sites like Casper and Brooklinen, making it the perfect time to scoop up hot summer looks, fresh furniture for every room in the house, new tech and more.

To help you get started, take a look at our roundup of the biggest Prime Day deals not happening on Amazon below.

Walmart

Walmart’s Deals for Days event runs June 20 through 23, and shoppers will find Black Friday-level deals in the electronics, home, toys, beauty and fashion departments.

Max Studio Women’s Sleeveless A-Line Jersey Dress ($14, originally $98; walmart.com)

This is the kind of dress you’ll want to live in all summer: With a loose, breezy shape, this sleeveless dress will keep you feeling (and looking) cool on summer days — and it pairs with everything from flip-flops to sneakers for running around town.

iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot ($299, originally $599; walmart.com)

Make housework easier with the iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot, a highly rated device that can pair with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum ($189.99, originally $259.99; walmart.com)

The V8 Motorhead has HEPA filtration, which means it gets an even better clean from dust, pollen any airborne particles. This V8 is also cordless, but you get up to 40 minutes of battery time before it needs a recharge, making it great for quick passes of the kitchen and living room.

Hisense 40-Inch Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV ($178, originally $228; walmart.com)

Relax at home with the Hisense 40-Inch Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV, featuring a built-in Roku TV platform that puts more than 5,000 channels and 500,000 movies and TV episodes right in one spot.

HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook 4GB RAM ($169, originally $179; walmart.com)

Get to work on your next big project with the utlra-portable HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook, featuring just enough bandwidth to allow you to multitask effectively.

Instant Pot Viva Black Multi-Use 9-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker ($59, originally $99; walmart.com)

This Instant Pot can pressure cook, slow cook, make rice, make yogurt, cook eggs, sauté, sous vide and even sterilize. This model is great for families too — 6 quarts is perfect for four to six people.

Target’s Deal Days ended Tuesday, but still have some great deals on everyday items. And with Target’s industry-leading same-day services, shoppers can receive their items within a couple hours using Order Pickup, Drive Up and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt.

Today, you can still save:

Wayfair Wayfair

The furniture retailer is running its June Clearance event from June 20 to 23, with savings up to 60% off furniture, bedding, decor, outdoor furniture, mattresses and much more. We found amazing savings on the:

Clio Task Chair ($193.99, originally $599.00; wayfair.com

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven ($58.39, originally $93.25; wayfair.com

Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress ($539.99, originally $899.99; wayfair.com

Laguna Coffee Table With Storage ($193.99, originally $434.05; wayfair.com ),

Rochford Wicker/Rattan 4-Person Seating Group With Cushions ($1,659.99, originally $2,603; wayfair.com

Falmouth 70-inch Wide Outdoor Wicker Loveseat ($719.99, originally $1,381; wayfair.com

Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair ($219.99, originally $399; wayfair.com

Starting June 21, Overstock will kick off a 48-hour flash home sale with huge discounts on thousands of top-rated items across the site. Great news for everyone looking to spruce up their outdoor space: The retailer will be offering an extra 20% off everything in the garden and patio departments, plus it’s offering free shipping on everything.

We love the:

Denali Outdoor Industrial 3-Piece Wood Bar Set by Christopher Knight Home ($249.46, originally $316.49; overstock.com

Jaxx Ponce Outdoor Beanbag Patio Chair ($164.69, originally $192.32; overstock.com

From June 21 through June 23, the everything-for-your-home superstore is offering major deals, including up to $100 off select tools, up to 40% off select bath, up to 40% off furniture and decor, up to 40% off small appliances and up to 40% off select area rugs and lighting.

Amazon-owned Woot! is kicking off its Prime Day Event starting on June 20 through June 26. The retailer will be offering various Prime member-exclusive discounts on items including Men’s Short-Sleeve Henley Tees 3-Pack ($14.99, originally $19.99; woot.com) and Gildan Men’s Tees & Tanks 8-Pack (starting at $19.99, originally starting at $23.99; woot.com).

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Fans of Brooklinen’s beloved sheets and towels, rejoice! The brand is hosting a Surprise Event from Sunday, June 20, through Wednesday, June 23, featuring 15% off sitewide (excluding Spaces items). It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on sets of Brooklinen’s Linen Core Sheets, which we dubbed the softest on the market.

Depot Discount Days is here for all your home office needs. From Monday, June 21, through Wednesday, June 23, customers who shop online and in both Office Depot and OfficeMax stores during the three-day sales event can save up to 50% on furniture and chairs, plus get great deals on PCs, tech accessories and more.

Casper Casper

Casper is offering 15% off mattresses and pillows (10% off Element and 20% off the Casper double pillow pack) and 10% off everything else. We’re big fans of the Wave Hybrid ($2,291, originally $2,695; casper.com), which is part of this special offer.

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now tons of styles from one of the biggest names in activewear are on sale for Nike Members (it’s free to sign up). Use code FAST20 to snag an extra 20% on sale styles during the Fast Break Sale, but you’ll need to shop soon — the sale lasts only through June 22. That means it’s time to load up on all the apparel, footwear and accessories you’ll need for your warm-weather workouts and beyond.

Need to upgrade your sleeping situation? Mattress Firm is offering major deals from now through July 6, including 50% savings on many mattress styles, like the Beautyrest BR800 12-Inch Medium Mattress ($489.99 for queen, originally $699.99; mattressfirm.com), the Sealy Essentials Autumn Ash 10.5-Inch Plush Mattress ($599.99 for queen, originally $799.99; mattressfirm.com) and the Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 10.5-Inch Medium Mattress ($419.99 for queen, originally $599.99; mattressfirm.com).

The pet supply retailer is running its Blue Box Event starting June 20 and running through June 24, and there are deals on all the treats and fun goodies your four-legged friends love. You’ll find 40% savings when shopping for food, toys and health and wellness supplies, like 40% off the adorable Frisco Modern Round Elevated Cat Bed, and for dog lovers, you can get 40% off the Frisco Cooling Orthopedic Pillow Dog Bed. The deals don’t stop there: First-time Chewy Pharmacy customers will get a $30 e-gift card when they spend $49 on pharmacy products, and Chewy gift cards are priced at 15% off. Shoppers will also find BOGO deals — buy two, get one free — on toys, treats and more.

Load up on all your crafting and fabric needs at Joann’s Primo Days, where you can save 25% off your total purchase for pickup, in-store or curbside, plus free shipping. You’ll find savings of up to 50% off Honey Can Do Home Storage and Organization, 50% off all home decor fabric, up to 60% off Sunbrella Outdoor Fabrics, 60% off all yarn, 70% off all Cricut machines and 70% off all strung beads.

ThirdLove ThirdLove

Save big on bras from ThirdLove, where you can get one 24/7 bra (one of our favorites — read our full review of the brand here) and matching undies for only $70.

Update your home with a new rug from Rugs USA’s Summer Black Friday Sale. You can snag up to 75% off, along with free shipping, through June 24. There’s no promo code needed; everything is priced as marked.

Offering furnishings with a modern flair, AllModern also has great deals leading into Prime Day and ending June 23, including savings on this chic Dorinda Solid Wood Bed ($400, originally $599; allmodern.com), this Jasper 119-Inch Sectional ($1,870, originally $2,428; allmodern.com) available in three shades and this Jase 84-Inch Velvet Recessed Arm Sofa ($1,019.99, originally $1,599; allmodern.com).

The classically styled direct-to-consumer brand is also in on the fun, offering deep discounts from June 20 through 23. We love the upholstered Charlotte Bed ($800, originally $1,249.05; jossandmain.com) and the Lankford Upholstered Wingback Headboard ($688, originally $829.05; jossandmain.com).

Now through June 26, you can save up to 50% off, plus an extra 20% on sale items, with code EXTRA20 at adidas.com.

Buzzy cookware brand Made In’s Annual Industry Sale is here. Only offered once a year, this sale features restaurant pricing — up to 25% off — across the site from June 21 through 27. It’s the perfect excuse to pick up the 14-Piece Executive Chef Set, the Nonstick Set, a 5-Piece Knife Set, a Wine Glass Set or all of the above.

Shop World Wide Stereo’s Prime Time Deals on all the tech and audio equipment you need through June 22. Use code PRIME to save on a range of gadgets from top brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Garmin, Samsung and much more.