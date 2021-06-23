CNN —

Though you may be starting to shop for some fancy “going out clothes” for the first time in more than a year, we’re here with fantastic news from fashion experts: Lounge pants are here to stay, says Durand Guion, vice president of Macy’s Fashion Office. “There are so many great versions of the lounge pant, now they’ve become a wardrobe staple,” he says.

What this means is that it’s time to make sure you have a go-to pair (or pairs) of comfy pants for working and lounging around your home, and maybe even for styling for a fun night out — because we’re doing that again. To help you on this quest, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite super-comfy pants you can actually look forward to putting on every day.

Outdoor Voices All Day Sweatpants (starting at $54; outdoorvoices.com)

Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices All Day Sweatpants

First, you want to consider fabric and what works best for your lifestyle, says Guion. “Cotton knits, soft linen, and silky fabrications are great options for summer, while cashmere and cotton fleece are the key fabrics for winter,” he says.

Made of cloud-soft proprietary material, Outdoor Voices’ cult-favorite sweatpants have a relaxed fit that can be easily dressed up or down.

The Softest French Terry Jogger ($80; summersalt.com)

Summersalt The Softest French Terry Jogger

Look for, “soft with just a touch of stretch!” Summersalt CEO, president and co-founder Lori Coulter and chief brand and digital officer and co-founder Reshma Chattaram Chamberlin say. “We especially love our eco-friendly French terry and ribbed Modal for summer because it’s comfortable and cozy without being too heavy for warm weather.”

Relax into silky-soft lightweight joggers with a chic silhouette you can wear almost anywhere – including your couch.

CRZ Yoga Women’s Naked Feeling High Waist Tight Yoga Pants (starting at $26; amazon.com)

Amazon CRZ Yoga Women's Naked Feeling High Waist Tight Yoga Pants

A pair similar to Lululemon’s cult-favorite leggings that are so comfortable you feel like you’re wearing nothing at all, these leggings are available in lots of different iterations, including one with pockets, a capri pant and even shorts.

Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life Essential Sleep Pants (starting at $13.50; kohls.com)

Kohl's Women's Sonoma Goods For Life Essential Sleep Pants

French terry is super soft and looks so luxe – but this pair from Kohl’s is well priced and comes in eight colorways – because you might not want to wear black every day.

Calvin Klein Performance Thermal Pants ($36.75, originally $49; macys.com)

Macy's Calvin Klein Performance Thermal Pants

For cooler nights, these super-soft yoga pants from Calvin Klein will take you from the coffee shop to the yoga studio to a casual dinner.

Kingston Gray Wide Leg Smocked Pants ($19.50, originally $35; macys.com)

Macy's Kingston Gray Wide Leg Smocked Pants

While we love joggers and leggings, Guion says the way to update the look for this season is with a wider leg, “Wide-leg lounge pants are the newest take on the trend.”

Available in black and olive, these four-star rated pants are “perfect for summer” with a “very relaxed fit” according to rave reviews.

The Softest Ribbed Wide Leg Lounge Pant ($65; summersalt.com)

Summersalt The Softest Ribbed Wide Leg Lounge Pant

Take a break from joggers and relax into silky-soft ribbed modal fabric that skims the body just right. You’re guaranteed comfort with an elastic waistband!

Hanes Women’s EcoSmart Open Bottom Leg Sweatpant (starting at $5.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Hanes Women's EcoSmart Open Bottom Leg Sweatpant

With more than 23,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, these sweats are beloved for their comfy waistband and wider legs that can take you from home to the grocery store to pick up the essentials.

Alfani Modern Lounge Petite Wide-Leg Pants ($37.25, originally $74.50; macys.com)

Macy's Alfani Modern Lounge Petite Wide-Leg Pants

If you struggle with length on your lounge pants, these wide-legged cropped pants, available in a soft antique white – so chic for summer – are going to be your go-to this season.

Socialite Brushed Rib Knit Wide Leg Lounge Pants ($49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Socialite Brushed Rib Knit Wide Leg Lounge Pants

You can lounge all day long in these easy breezy tie-waist pants textured in soft ribbing with flowy wide legs.

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Lightweight Knit Pajama Pants ($24, originally $32; macys.com)

Macy's Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Lightweight Knit Pajama Pants

Men can get in on the wide leg trend too, and keep cool and comfy with these wide leg pants.

The On-The-Go Pant ($80; summersalt.com)

Summersalt The On-The-Go Pant

“Drawstrings give you great adjustability, while elastic adds comfort and contours the fit,” Coulter and Chamberlin say. “We design many of our bottoms with drawstring and elastic waists for the best of both worlds.”

Transition flawlessly from chilling at home to errands or a coffee date with these absolutely perfect pants that offer moisture-wicking and four-way stretch.

Stars Above Women’s Beautifully Soft Fleece Jogger Pants ($19.99; target.com)

Target Stars Above Women's Beautifully Soft Fleece Jogger Pants

With a cute drawstring to cinch these pants just right, you can make your Target run without sacrificing style.

The Track Jogger ($58; everlane.com)

Everlane The Track Jogger

Made from premium organic cotton, Everlane’s jogger has a relaxed tapered leg and a timeless style.

Leggings Depot Women’s Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Leggings Depot Women's Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants

Super stretchy and buttery soft, these drawstring sweatpants have garnered more than 5,500 Amazon reviews and are available in every color of the rainbow, and then some.

Baleaf Women’s Active Yoga Sweatpants with Pockets (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Baleaf Women's Active Yoga Sweatpants with Pockets

With an elastic waistband and adjustable drawcord for a custom fit, these soft and stylish pants are perfect for exercise or just chilling.

Urban Moto Sweatpant ($98; aloyoga.com)

Alo Yoga Urban Moto Sweatpant

These are described as “city-inspired,” and have a few extra design touches like contrasting stitching and zippers to give a stylish stand out look. Totally appropriate for dinner at your favorite spot with some cute heels!

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Relaxed Fit Jersey Jogger Pants (starting at $28.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Relaxed Fit Jersey Jogger Pants

Paired with slides or cool kicks, relaxed fit old school drawstring sweatpants never go out of style.

Polo Ralph Lauren Sleep Shorts ($24, originally $32; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Polo Ralph Lauren Sleep Shorts

If you’re in a warmer climate or tend to get hot inside, these shorts are perfect for chilling on your deck or working on your laptop from the couch. They’re also a Nordstrom favorite.

Hanes Women’s Jersey Shorts (starting at $5.28; amazon.com)

Hanes Women's Jersey Shorts

The same idea but for women, these shorts are made of a lightweight jersey material and feature a drawstring waist to give the look some shape.

Jenni Women’s Tie-Dyed Loungewear Set ($41.70, originally $69.50; macys.com)

Macy's Jenni Women's Tie-Dyed Loungewear Set

“A matched lounge set makes it so easy to feel pulled together yet still super comfortable,” says Guion. “Whether in a silky fabrication or a soft-ribbed knit, matching the top and pant paired with bright colored chunky socks for a cozy evening in or adding a pair of heels and layered gold necklaces for the ideal entertaining at home look.”

This highly rated set, available in five tie-dyed shades, can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion and is available up to size XXL.

The Softest French Terry Relaxed Crew ($65; summersalt.com)

Summersalt The Softest French Terry Relaxed Crew

“The Softest French Terry Crew and Jogger from our collaboration with The Home Edit is a favorite right now. It has the cutest, most colorful star print that inspires joy,” say Coulter and Chamberlin. You’ll feel joyous and cozy in this relaxed top and matching joggers.

Roudelain Butter Knit Loungewear Set ($29, originally $58; macys.com)

Macy's Roudelain Butter Knit Loungewear Set

This well-priced sweet and soft set is perfect for watching shows with your sweetie, or running all-day errands.