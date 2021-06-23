CNN —

Amazon Prime Day 2021 was a 48-hour deal extravaganza, to say the least, and while the retailer’s biggest sale event is officially over, savings on select products seem to be here to stay — at least for now. Below, we’ve rounded up all the items that still have Prime Day-level pricing in place, so even those late to the game can shop and save.

Now, there’s no telling how long most of these deals will last, so it’s best to buy ASAP if you see something you want. Keep an eye out for marked down items including cool tech, home upgrades and in-demand fashions. After all, this is likely your last chance to save on big-ticket items before the holiday season at the end of the year.

Tech and electronics

Sony A8H 55-inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,298, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $600 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here , and check out our full review here

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($169.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at $30 off on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $169.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver or Phantom Violet; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast.

Garmin Smartwatches and More (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Add some intelligence to your wrist with a new smartwatch from Garmin. Dozens of models are marked down for Prime Day, so you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

WD My Passport SSD (starting at $79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Whether you want to back up your data with ease or just need more storage, the WD My Passport SSD is powerful enough to handle the task and is our overall pick for best external hard drive

Outdoor Photography Essentials (starting at $16.99; amazon.com)

Take up stargazing this summer with savings on telescopes, binoculars, tripods, lenses, carrying cases and more. Pay special attention to the stellar deals on Celestron , one of the top names in telescopes.

Google Nest Thermostat (starting at $99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Google Nest is one of the smartest ways to control the temperature inside your home, and now you can get it for as low as $99.99, just in time for sweltering summer heat.

Skullcandy Earbuds ($49.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

The Indy Evo true wireless buds are down to just under $50 in both neutral and bright hues, or opt for the Ink’d+ Active Wireless Earbuds for the same price.

Belkin Power Strips (starting at $13.49; amazon.com)

Ensure there’s always a plug available with savings on a pair of Belkin power strips — one with six outlets and the other with seven.

Sony Portable Speakers (starting at $118; amazon.com)

Take your tunes with you anywhere thanks to this deal on some waterproof, Bluetooth-capable Sony portable speakers.

Samsung Galaxy Watches (starting at $229; amazon.com)

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch that has a built-in fitness tracker, can analyze your sleep patterns and has a long-lasting battery, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch. A few styles are currently on sale, starting at $229.

Polk Signa S2 Sound Bars and More (starting at $149; amazon.com)

Upgrade your surround sound system with crystal-clear audio from one of Polka’s popular soundbars, now as low as $149.

Anker Wireless Charger ($15.19, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

Get this case-friendly, Qi-certified wireless charger from Anker and restore your smartphone’s battery up to 10% faster than other wireless chargers. Right now it’s on sale for $15.19, 20% off the original price.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones ($37.89, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

If you’re in need of a solid pair of headphones but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, consider picking up a pair of our f avorite budget noise-canceling cans . The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are even cheaper than usual, and they deliver on comfort and sound quality in addition to noise cancellation.

Certified Refurbished Echo Show 5 ($49.99, originally $74.99; amazon.com)

You can still snag an Echo Show 5 on sale when you opt for the refurbished version in charcoal or sandstone, now $25 off.

Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (starting at $195; amazon.com)

Get fast and reliable Wi-Fi with Amazon’s Eero system, now up to 30% off on several different three packs. Plus, it’s our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Upgrade to an Alexa-enabled security system that allows you to talk to visitors through Echo devices while monitoring the area around your home in HD video. The refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 is now $40 off on Amazon for a limited time.

Home and health

Furbo Dog Camera ($118, originally $169; amazon.com)

Keep an eye on your pup (and even toss them a treat) when you’re not home with this discounted Furbo camera. For Prime Day, it’s down to its lowest price ever of $118.

Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbell, 71.5 pounds ($230.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Pump some iron at home with this deal on an adjustable dumbbell. Just note: This dumbbell is sold as a single, so if you want a set of two, you’ll need to add two to your cart.

Levoit Air Purifier ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Keep dust, pollen, mold and more at bay with this Levoit Air Purifier, now down to the lowest price we’ve seen. Just be sure to clip the $10 off coupon on the page.

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike ($239.99, originally $329.99; amazon.com)

This 4.4-star rated indoor cycling bike can help you reach your fitness goals this summer.

Margaritaville Blenders (starting at $319.99; amazon.com)

Don’t get caught wasting away on Prime Day by not checking out this deal! Two Margaritaville Blenders are on massive sale at up to 26% off.

Cosori Premium Food Dehydrator ($135.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Make your own jerky, fruit leather and more with this discounted dehydrator from top brand Cosori.

Greenworks Lawn Tools (starting at $43.01; amazon.com)

Amazon is marking down a range of outdoor power tools from top brand Greenworks so you can get your lawn looking its best for summer. Snag a leaf blower, hedge trimmer and more, and get ready to spend time outside surrounded by your pristine plants and grass.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($17.99, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $17.99. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements.

DeWalt Tools and Jobsite Accessories (starting at $89.90; amazon.com)

Start your new DIY project or simply restock your tool set now that DeWalt sanders, saws, fans and more are on sale.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, 8 Quart ($129.95, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

No, you did not miss your chance to get the famous Instant Pot Pro on sale. Right now the pressure cooker, steamer, sous vide, yogurt maker, rice cooker and so much more is on sale for $129.95 while supplies last.

Refurbished Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Stick Vacuum ($289.99, originally $400; amazon.com)

There weren’t many Dyson deals during Prime Day, but today, you can save on this refurbished stick vac that should work just like new.

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven ($99.95, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

If you’re on the lookout for an air fryer, the Vortex Plus is a great option, but also so much more. It also can bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate and rotisserie, so you get more for the incredible price of $99.95.

Fashion and beauty

Dickies Apparel (starting at $7.99; amazon.com)

Amazon is currently discounting a variety of styles of pants and accessories for men and women, including men’s cargo work pants and women’s stretch carpenter pants, up to 20% off.

Timberland, Nautica and Mundi Accessories (starting at $11.89; amazon.com)

Belts, toiletry bags, masks and more for men from brands like Timberland, Nautica and Mundi are now up to 20% off.

Haggar Men’s Apparel (starting at $19.20; amazon.com)

Need shorts that can be dressed up or down? In the market for a nice new pair of slacks? Haggar’s men’s apparel sale on Amazon is marking down these items and more up to 20% off now.

Gaming and toys

Giant 4 in a Row Connect Game ($154.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Connect 4 is more fun in giant form. Play in your yard this summer with this discounted supersized set.

Giant Tumbling Timber Toy ($84.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)