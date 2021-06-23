(CNN) A series of Covid-19 restrictions have been introduced in Sydney following a growing number of cases in the Australian city.

Residents of seven districts in the southern part of the city are restricted from traveling outside the metropolitical area, according to the latest update from the New South Wales state government, after a cluster stemming from infections in the Bondi area grew to 31 cases.

Non-essential travel is banned for residents from the City of Sydney area, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside and Woollahra.

Starting Wednesday, all Sydney residents will now face increased restrictions, including a five-person limit on visitors per household, and compulsory mask-wearing at workplaces and organized outdoor events.

Hospitality venues will revert to rules requiring four square meters (43 square feet) per person for both indoor and outdoor settings, including at weddings and funerals; there will be a 20-person limit and mandatory mask-wearing at dance and gym classes; and outdoor, seated events will be limited to 50% capacity.

