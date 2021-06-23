Singapore Singapore's High Court sentenced a woman to 30 years in prison on Tuesday for killing her Myanmar domestic worker after more than a year of abuse that included starving, torturing and beating her.

Singaporean Gaiyathiri Murugayan pleaded guilty in February to culpable homicide among 28 charges related to her abuse of Piang Ngaih Don, who was 24 and subjected to 14 months of beating that culminated in her death in 2016.

Judge See Kee Oon said that though Murugayan, 40, suffered significant psychiatric problems, the offenses she committed were abhorrent and with purpose.

"The extremely aggravated and horrific circumstances of the offenses are crucial considerations that tip the scales towards retribution and deterrence," the judge said in sentencing, according to a transcript provided by the court.

"She was cognizant of her actions and purposeful in her conduct. She did not lack capacity to comprehend what she was doing."