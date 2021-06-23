Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies age 61

(CNN) The former President of the Philippines Benigno Aquino III died Thursday at the age of 61 after being hospitalized in Quezon City, state media reported.

Popularly known as "Noynoy," Aquino was the country's 15th president , serving from 2010 to 2016 following the death of his mother, former President and democracy icon Corazon Aquino.

He died at the Capitol Medical Center near the capital Manila, Philippine News Agency reported, adding that his family will release a statement soon.

An economist by training, Aquino worked in the family sugar business before launching his political career in 1998. He served three terms as Congressman in the House of Representatives before becoming a senator in 2007.

He was the only son of popular democracy icons Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino and former President Corazon. His father, a senator who opposed the rule of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was assassinated in 1983 on returning home from exile in the United States.

