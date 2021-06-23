Nigeria announces talks with Twitter after ban, as Ecowas court bars government crackdown on users

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has assembled a reconciliation team to lead negotiations with Twitter, more than two weeks after the American social media company's operation was indefinitely suspended in the West African nation.

The move came about after Twitter wrote to the President "seeking to engage with the Federal Government over the suspension," according to a statement on Tuesday

The team comprises of some of Buhari's top ministers, including Minister of Information Lai Mohammed who accused Twitter of "double standards," when he first announced the suspension.

A ban on prosecutions

The announcement also coincided with a ruling by West African regional bloc ECOWAS barring the Nigerian government from arresting and prosecuting Nigerians and corporate bodies for circumventing the Twitter ban.