The Southwest has been hoping for rain, but this situation could make things worse

(CNN) It's what the Southwest has been hoping for: rain. But the chance of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days will not provide the parched region the relief it's looking for, and it could actually make the wildfire situation worse.

Rather than providing rainfall to stomp out fire growth, these storms can produce frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty outflow winds that pump fuel into existing fires -- and spark new ones.

Moisture will be on the rise during the middle of the week... but not at the surface. With this added moisture, high-based, dry thunderstorms will increase in coverage Wednesday to Thursday #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/akNXmR7mgB — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 21, 2021

"In the purest sense, 'dry' thunderstorms produce rain just below the cloud base, but due to a very dry atmosphere below the cloud base, the rain evaporates at some point between the cloud base and the ground," says the National Weather Service (NWS) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Areas already stricken by drought in Utah and Nevada could see thunderstorms building throughout the day Wednesday, after dry and hot conditions Tuesday.

