Extreme drought and deforestation are priming the Amazon rainforest for a terrible fire season

(CNN) Scientists are on high alert that the Amazon is careening toward a destructive fire season. Parts of Brazil and its typically lush rainforest are parched by drought and loaded with fire-kindling fuel after a surge of deforestation in 2020.

"Widespread drought conditions in 2021 are a worrisome sign that extreme fire risk could affect a large part of South America, straining firefighting resources and threatening ecosystems, infrastructure, and public health," said Douglas Morton, a NASA Earth scientist who studies fires in the Amazon and surrounding areas.

Most large fires in the Amazon are started by humans on recently cleared land. And deforestation for logging, mining and farming fragments the forest, experts say, making it more susceptible to catching fire on its edges.

Burnt areas near Moraes Almeida in Brazil's Pará state are shown in September 2019. Experts say there is a strong link between deforestation and fires in the Amazon rainforest.

"The edge of a forest is warmer and drier than large tracts of unfragmented forest, so fires are more likely to start at the edges and move into the forest," said Marcos Heil Costa, a professor at the Federal University of Viçosa in Brazil.