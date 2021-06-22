Three people were killed and four injured in a shooting in St. Louis

(CNN) At least three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting Monday night in St. Louis, Missouri, officials said.

Police Commissioner John Hayden said there was no known motive for the shooting, but that officers were canvassing the area in the city's Ville neighborhood and looking for any video that might have been recorded around the scene.

Two of the bodies were found outside of a convenience store and the other victim apparently collapsed in a nearby schoolyard, the commissioner said.

Hayden said the deceased were "adult males, approximately in their thirties." He did not disclose the condition of those who were injured.

