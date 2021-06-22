An NFL player was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly having a submachine gun in his car

(CNN) Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday after police said they saw a submachine gun in his vehicle, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told CNN.

"Yesterday at about 9:20 p.m., Mr. Clark was pulled over in the area of Grand and Adams for a vehicle code violation," the spokesperson said Monday. "At this time, officers observed a bag with an Uzi sticking out."

Clark, 28, and three passengers were taken out of the vehicle, the LAPD spokesman said. Clark was arrested for allegedly possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle, the spokesperson said.

Clark was booked into Los Angeles County jail on Monday morning and was released at 2:30 p.m. on $35,000 bond, according to booking details from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Clark, a Los Angeles native, was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.

