MIT professor buying a grad student and new mother a crib to keep in the lab highlights pandemic's toll on working moms

But when she gave birth to her daughter, Katie, in July 2020, the coronavirus pandemic was surging. She and her husband, Steve Cunningham, had to buy a car because they could no longer rely on public transportation. One of them always needed to be around to take care of Katie -- they couldn't count on friends or family to step in, day cares were shut down, and they couldn't risk taking her to public places because of Covid-19.

Troy Littleton, a professor at MIT, helped buy a crib for one of his students to keep in his office.

As the world started to open back up, Karen's biology lab professor, Troy Littleton, wanted to make things easier for her return to work. So he helped buy Katie a crib for his office, where she could stay during those in-between times when Steve needed to run to the store for diapers and Karen was working in the lab.

"People shouldn't feel like they have to choose between being a scientist and having a family," Karen said. "Making it financially possible for people to have a child during graduate school, which takes up most of your 20s, would be very helpful for keeping women in the academic pipeline."

Their story struck a national nerve

